e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana DC asks residents to not visit govt offices

Ludhiana DC asks residents to not visit govt offices

Sharma said applications/complaints/memorandums can be submitted through email, WhatsApp or call

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the surging cases of Covid-19 in Ludhiana district, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said on Monday that residents are advised not to visit government offices for any work and should instead submit their applications/complaints/memorandums through email, WhatsApp or call.

In the orders issued here, Sharma said some government officials tested positive for Covid-19 last week. He said redressal of residents’ problems is necessary, but safety and well-being of government officials cannot be ignored as well in public interest. He added that the number of positive cases is increasing daily and there is need to break the chain.

While exercising powers under Epidemic Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DC appealed to residents to not visit government offices for any work.

He said that any applications/complaints/memorandums related to the DC can be sent to dc.ldh@punjabmail.gov.in or dc.ldh@punjab.gov.in, for ADC (general) to adcldh@gmail.com, for ADC (D) to drdaludhiana@gmail.com; ADC (Jagraon) to adcjagraon@gmail.com, SDM (east) to sdm.east.ludhiana@gmail.com, SDM (west) to sdmldhwest@gmail.com; SDM, Jagraon, to sdmoffjgn@gmail.com, SDM, Khanna, to sdmkhanna2010@yahoo.com, SDM, Payal, to sdmpayal@gmail.com, SDM, Raikot, to raikotsdm@gmail.com, SDM, Samrala, to sdm1samrala@gmail.com, complaint branch to sangatdarshan@gmail.com and regarding MA branch to mabrldh@gmail.com.

He said a complaint box has been installed at the main gate of district administrative complex and complaints/applications/memorandums can be sent at WhatsApp number 6284789829 or by calling at phone number 0161-2403100 from 9am to 5pm on any working day.

He clarified that complainant can appear in person only in case of emergency.

He also directed that hand sanitisers should be kept at entry points of all government offices and officials should be deputed to check whether people visiting are wearing masks, hands are sanitised and their temperature is checked using thermal thermometers.

The DC clarified that memorandums will be accepted only through email/WhatAapp. He added that no organisations/person will be allowed to enter offices for this purpose.

top news
‘Sonia, Rahul Gandhi ready to listen’: Congress asks Sachin Pilot to attend crucial party meet
‘Sonia, Rahul Gandhi ready to listen’: Congress asks Sachin Pilot to attend crucial party meet
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In