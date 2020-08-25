e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers Front to protest on August 26 against deputy DEO Saini

Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers Front to protest on August 26 against deputy DEO Saini

The deputy DEO has been accused of tampering with various academic statistical figures

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Ludhiana unit of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, will stage a protest on Wednesday to support the Elementary Teacher Training Teachers Union which is seeking that deputy district education officer (elementary) Kuldeep Singh Saini be investigated for corrupt practices and removed from his post.

DTF Ludhiana president Hardev Mullanpur and general secretary Daljit Samrala said Saini, who is notorious for rude and disrespectful behaviour towards teachers during zoom meetings, has been accused of tampering with various academic statistical figures.

They demanded that the Punjab government investigate the allegations of corruption being levelled against Saini in order to improve the educational environment of the district and he should be removed from the post if he is proven guilty.

top news
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
‘Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist’: Experts
‘Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist’: Experts
India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
Govt makes FASTag mandatory to avail discounts at highway tolls
Govt makes FASTag mandatory to avail discounts at highway tolls
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In