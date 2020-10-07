e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man booked for bigamy

Ludhiana man booked for bigamy

Man’s wife said she found his marriage photograph with another woman

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A Doraha man has been booked for bigamy and cheating.

In her complaint, Baby, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal, told the police that she married Sunny in April. Since then, he had been beating her up frequently.

On September 11, while cleaning the house, she found a photograph of Sunny’s marriage with another woman named Sonia. When she confronted him, he beat her up again.

Baby said thereafter, she went to her parents’ house and approached the Haibowal police station.

Investigating officer Narinder Singh said Sunny had been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

