e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Ludhiana man loses ₹1.3L to OLX fraud

Police said the accused has duped at least seven other city residents using the same modus operandi.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In yet another incident of cyber fraud, a man lost ₹1.35 lakh to an online fraudster who, posing as an army official, contacted the victim through global online marketplace OLX for selling his car.

Police said the accused has duped at least seven other city residents using the same modus operandi.

Mohit Kumar of Haibowal in his complaint said he wanted to buy a used car and made a search on OLX regarding the same. He found an advertisement of Maruti Suzuki Alto car on OLX and contacted the seller.

Mohit told the police that the seller introduced himself as Lakha Singh and claimed to be an army man. The accused told Mohit he is being transferred and wants to sell his car. The accused asked him to deposit ₹1.35 lakh in his bank account and promised to deliver the car at Mohit’s address.

However, the car was never delivered, Mohit alleged. The accused even stopped attending his calls. After realising he has been duped, he filed a complaint on August 20.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (computer related offences) of the Information and Technology Act was registered against the accused, who is being traced, police said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:40 IST

top news
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 00:08 IST
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
Oct 06, 2019 22:42 IST
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
Oct 07, 2019 00:33 IST
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Oct 07, 2019 03:53 IST
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
Oct 06, 2019 21:13 IST
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News