Ludhiana man loses ₹1.3L to OLX fraud

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:40 IST

In yet another incident of cyber fraud, a man lost ₹1.35 lakh to an online fraudster who, posing as an army official, contacted the victim through global online marketplace OLX for selling his car.

Police said the accused has duped at least seven other city residents using the same modus operandi.

Mohit Kumar of Haibowal in his complaint said he wanted to buy a used car and made a search on OLX regarding the same. He found an advertisement of Maruti Suzuki Alto car on OLX and contacted the seller.

Mohit told the police that the seller introduced himself as Lakha Singh and claimed to be an army man. The accused told Mohit he is being transferred and wants to sell his car. The accused asked him to deposit ₹1.35 lakh in his bank account and promised to deliver the car at Mohit’s address.

However, the car was never delivered, Mohit alleged. The accused even stopped attending his calls. After realising he has been duped, he filed a complaint on August 20.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (computer related offences) of the Information and Technology Act was registered against the accused, who is being traced, police said.

