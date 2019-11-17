Ludhiana man wins ₹2.5 cr Diwali lottery

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:58 IST

A dairy farm owner of Meharban village in Ludhiana, Amandeep Singh, won ₹2.5 crore Punjab State Maa Lakshami Diwali bumper lottery.

After submitting the documents with the Punjab lotteries department to avail the prize money, he expressed satisfaction over the fair and transparent method adopted by the department in holding the draw.

Notably, the lotteries department had held the draw of ‘Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper’ on November 1 and Sanjeev Kumar of Himachal Pradesh had also won the first prize of ₹2.5 crore. Kumar is a painter by profession.

After the success, the department has launched a ‘New Year bumper 2020’ lottery and ₹3 crore has been announced as its first prize.

Tickets of the bumper have been made available in the market and post offices of the state. The draw for the same will be held on January 1 next year.