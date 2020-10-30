e-paper
Ludhiana MC chief directs civic body officials to initiate public dealings

Ludhiana MC chief directs civic body officials to initiate public dealings

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has directed zonal commissioners and superintendent engineers to conduct public dealings between 9am to 11am from Monday so that grievances of residents can be addressed.

He also directed all supervising engineers to check ongoing development works in the city everyday.

He said boards should be placed outside sites where projects are underway carrying details including contractor’s name, name of supervising engineer/executive engineer concerned and dates of commencement and completion of work.

He added that if zonal commissioners need to hold meetings, it should be done every Wednesday after 5pm.

Sabharwal also asked zonal commissioners to provide all information regarding ongoing development works in the city.

He added that special attention should be paid to cleanliness so that Ludhiana can get a better ranking in Swacchh Survekshan 2021.

Cycle rally on Saturday

The municipal commissioner also deployed officials for the smooth conduct of a cycle rally scheduled for Saturday. This is the first public rally to be held after the Covid lockdown was imposed in March.

The event will be flagged off from Guru Nanak Stadium at 6.30am and will culminate on Ferozepur Road near MBD Mall while passing through Rani Jhansi Road, Ghumar Mandi and Aarti Chowk.

