Ludhiana MC restricts entry of visitors to offices

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:21 IST

Amid surging cases of Covid-19 in the district, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has restricted entry of visitors to its offices.

The civic body has shared email ids of officials including additional commissioners, zonal commissioner and secretaries where residents can address complaints, memorandums and applications. They can also submit applications at suvidha kendras where staff has been deputed to maintain social distancing.

A complaint box has been kept outside MC’s zonal offices and entry is allowed only in case of emergency after thermal screening.

The civic body has also shared landline numbers (0161-4085013 and 0161-4085038) in case residents can’t file online complaint. The complaints can also be submitted through the MC’s official website, mcludhiana.gov.in, and CRAMAT application.

Officials said some residents remained adamant to enter the Zone D office, following which police was deputed at the spot. One of the visitors, Gurkaran Singh, said, “I had to meet officials for rectification of documents regarding change of ownership. But, we are not being allowing to enter the building.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Staff has also been deputed at entry points with hand sanitisers and thermal scanners. Residents will not be allowed to enter the office unless it is urgent. Applications can be submitted online. Also, no gathering will be allowed inside the MC office and memorandums will not be accepted by hand.”

Earlier, joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh and two MC sweepers deputed in Zones A and C had tested positive for Covid-19. The regular sweeper deputed in Zone C died last week before his report came back positive.

Earlier, the administration had barred entry of visitors to the deputy commissioner complex in the mini secretariat.