Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC starts clearing drains ahead of monsoons, locals not satisfied

Ludhiana MC starts clearing drains ahead of monsoons, locals not satisfied

Residents living in areas close to Buddha nullah say drain clearing work is not carried out satisfactorily. During the rain the nullah overflows at a few points

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:34 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Locals worry that blockage in Buddha Nallah will lead to waterlogging in various parts of Ludhiana.
Locals worry that blockage in Buddha Nallah will lead to waterlogging in various parts of Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The municipal corporation has started work on a war footing to clear up drains and sewer lines before the monsoon hits.

With stormwater drains not laid out and old sewer lines under pressure due to low capacity, most areas in the city, including premium zones such as Model Town Extension and Sarabha Nagar and the old quarters and outskirts, are prone to waterlogging.

The MC is for the first time getting the city’s main drain, Buddha nullah, desilted by a private firm. The process however was delayed and could only begin in the last week of May.

Residents living in areas close by, however, have said that in the last few years work was not carried out satisfactorily. During the rain the nullah overflows at a few points including New Kundanpuri area, Upkar Nagar, Shivpuri and surrounding areas.

“The desilting work is not managed well and silt is not removed from the centre and whatever is dredged out is dumped on the banks. All of it gets into the drain after rain,” says Narinder Malhi, former BJP councillor.

The authorities are also working to increase the capacity of the Talab Bazar drain by removing the pipes in it.

However, the locals are not too pleased with the MC’s drain cleaning drive.

“New sewer lines were laid out in our area in November last year, but the drains are already choked. The MC staff had cleaned the lines a few days back but the problem persists,” says Sahil Khurana, resident of Bishan Enclave in the Civil City area.

MC commissioner, Pardeep Sabharwal, however, said, “Buddha nullah and road gullies are being cleaned up. The MC is also working to clear a drain in the old city areas which has remained choked for years. I had also inspected the ongoing work few days back and the staff at sewer treatment plants has been told to operate the plants efficiently to avoid rain water accumulation. A dedicated control room will soon be established in the coming days to deal with waterlogging woes.”

