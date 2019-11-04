Ludhiana mishap: After son, woman loses leg

chandigarh

Nov 04, 2019

A day after 27-year-old Sunaina lost her 3-year-old son in a freak accident, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, have had to amputate her leg that was crushed by the speeding truck at Humbran Road on Sunday.

Sunaina, a domestic help, was returning home from work on a bicycle with her son Ashish, when the truck hit them from the rear. While Ashish died on the spot, the woman suffered severe injuries. The police have arrested the truck driver Amandeep Singh of Partap Singh Wala, who was bailed out on Monday.

Anil Bhagat, victim’s husband, who is a labourer told the police that owing to the poor financial condition of the family, Sunaina had started working as a maid.

“She was earning enough and also taking care of the children. As Ashish was young, she used to take him along,”said Anil.

The tragic incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the road. The police have been scanning the video to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

In the video, the woman can be seen paddling with her son sitting on the carrier, crossing a JCB parked on the roadside. Suddenly, a speeding truck hits the cycle from the rear, following which both fall on the road. The truck mows them down, killing the son on the spot.

Police said the truck was overloaded and the driver, who was driving rash, failed to apply brakes on time. The police are also investigating why a JCB was parked on the roadside.