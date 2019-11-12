Ludhiana spa centre manager held for violating police chief’s order

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:29 IST

A spa and massage centre’s owner and two of his employees were on Tuesday booked for violating the orders of police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal.

According to the police, the owner and the manager of the massage centre had not installed CCTV cameras on their premises and the staffers were not maintaining a register wherein entry of customers was to be logged.

The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh Gill, owner of Royal Kingdom spa centre on Rani Jhansi Road.

Manoj Kumar and Vasu Dev were the managers at the centre, former of whom has been arrested.

Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said it was during a routine checking at the Royal Kingdom spa centre on Rani Jhansi Road that he had found that police chief’s order of installing CCTV cameras on the premises was not being followed properly.

“It also came to the fore that the staff of the spa centre were not logging the details of customers in a register. Even the verification of employees was not done with the police,” he added.

The investigating officer further said that the entrance to the centre was accessible with biometrics of the manager, which also was a violation of police commissioner’s orders.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Division Number 8 police station.

Manager of the centre, meanwhile, was released on bail.

The police commissioner had issued guidelines for spa and massage centres after some of them were found involved in flesh trade in August.