Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Ludhiana woman kills self, mother-in-law, husband booked

In his complaint, victim’s father said his daughter was married to the accused, a resident of Mansa, in 2016. He alleged that three days after the marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 24-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her parental house in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on Saturday. The police have registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law for abetting her suicide.

In his complaint, victim’s father said his daughter was married to the accused, a resident of Mansa, in 2016. He alleged that three days after the marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry.

He said they had complained to the police, following which a case of harassment for dowry was registered against the accused at the women police station on September 13, 2017. However, the police had spared the victim’s sister-in-law and her husband. The victim had then had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court for including their names in the FIR.

The complainant said another case by the victim for maintenance expenses was also pending before a local court. The hearing of the case was on October 3, but her husband did not appear before the court nor was he giving her expenses despite court orders, the complainant alleged.

He said the victim went to the first floor of the house on Saturday and hanged herself with the skylight of the room.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). ASI Sukhjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for their arrest.

