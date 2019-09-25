Made in Chandigarh: It’s a perfect city that gave me a platform to widen my horizons, says Dr Vaishali Suri

chandigarh

An eminent neuropathologist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Vaishali Suri has made significant contributions in the field of neuro-oncology. Her primary work is related to the development of comprehensive approaches to understanding the biology of paediatric central nervous system (CNS) tumours and to establish markers to enable their early diagnosis and prognostication. Dr Suri has more than 200 publications in national and international journals. She has been honoured with the Dr NC Nayak Award for Talented young Pathologist, Herbert Cross Gold Medal and Indian Society for Neuro-Oncology (ISNO) Annual Award for outstanding work in her field.

Hometown

Moga, Punjab

Family

Her father Vijay Kumar Sood is a retired professor and mother Mira Sood is the owner and principal of a school. She has two sisters Vandana and Venu, who are happily married with children. Her husband Dr Ashish Suri is a renowned neurosurgeon at AIIMS. The couple has two daughters, Ridhi, who is studying MBBS in Jawahar Lal Nehru College, Belgaum, and Asmita, who is a Class 12 medical student.

Education

After passing Class 10 from Dayanand Model Senior Secondary School, Moga, Dr Suri joined MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, Chandigarh, to complete her intermediate studies. Then she moved to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Patiala, to pursue an MBBS and MD in pathology, and followed it up with a senior residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi.

My area of expertise

Neuropathology with special interest in paediatric brain tumour.

My secret sauce

Believe in yourself and keep going, things will find their way.

The mantra of success in your profession

Get married to your work. Make sure you are 100% dedicated with not even 1% distraction. If you love your work and stay focused, there’s nothing that can stop you from becoming successful.

The turning point

There are two major turning points in my life. The first was moving to Chandigarh. The city brought me in touch with reality, it gave me a platform to widen my horizons, and to foresee my future. Another turning point was getting married. My husband has always supported me and helped me become a better professional.

What I owe to Chandigarh

I was very raw when I moved to this city. Chandigarh helped me grow as a person. It helped me develop my personality and establish individuality.

Things I like to do when I visit Chandigarh

I usually visit the city to attend medical conferences. When I am in Chandigarh, I make sure I meet my friends and other city-based professionals. I enjoy eating out and go shopping. I love buying saris from here.

How has the city changed over the years?

Chandigarh hasn’t changed much. It still has the same warmth it had 20 years ago. The flavour and charm of the place is still intact. The city is complete in itself, you will find everything here. Back in time, if I had an opportunity, I would have loved to settle here.

The change I would want to see in the city

How do you change something that is already perfect? I want Chandigarh to stay as it is. However, we should focus on maintaining the heritage and class the city has.

The best advice I’ve ever got

My guru Swami Vedanta Nand Maharaj advised me not to ignore work as it gave me bread and butter. He said one should never be arrogant of one’s achievements but be grateful to God for showering kindness. The game of destiny is stronger than our existence, he said.

My advice to youngsters in my field

This is the time to work hard and achieve all your dreams! If you deviate now, you will be lost. Life’s journey is long. If you are diligent and focused in present, you will reap the benefits all your life.

