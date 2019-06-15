Man commits suicide over wife's affair with friend in Chandigarh

A 38-year-old man committed suicide at Bamuwal village here on Friday after he came to know about his wife’s alleged affair with his friend, police said.

Police have booked four persons including the deceased’s wife and her paramour.

The deceased was identified as Sukhjinder Singh,38, who was working as a carpenter. The couple had three minor children.

Those booked have been identified as Sarabjit Kaur,33, her paramour Gopi of Bholath, his two friends Gurpreet Singh and Ladhi, both residents of Bamuwal village.

In her complaint, Sukhjinder’s mother Pritam Kaur said, “Sukhjinder had recently completed some carpenting work at Gopi’s house. On Thursday, he went to collect the money, however, Gopi and his friends teased him over Gopi’s affair with his wife and also refused to give the money. Depressed over the incident, he consumed some poisonous substance at home.”

Assistant sub-inspector Som Nath said as per preliminary investigation the woman was having a relationship with Gopi and when Sukhjinder came to know about it he committed suicide.He said the accused are absconding and no arrested has been made so far.

A case under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

