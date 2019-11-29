e-paper
Man dies after head banged against wall in drunken brawl in Chandigarh

Fight broke out after the victim started creating ruckus during a drinking session.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Victim Sunil visited Subodh’s room for drinks, and they continued consuming liquor till late at night.
Victim Sunil visited Subodh's room for drinks, and they continued consuming liquor till late at night.(HT PHOTO)
         

A 25-year-old man died after his neighbour banged his head against a wall in a drunken brawl at the latter’s house in Faidan village on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Sunil, 25, a migrant labourer from Bihar, had gone over to the house of the accused, Subodh, also hailing from Bihar, for a drinking session.

Police said a man named Darshan had rented out adjacent rooms to Sunil and Subodh in Faidan village.

“On Wednesday morning, Sunil visited Subodh’s room for drinks, and they continued consuming liquor till late at night,” said a police official, privy to the investigation.

“Eventually, a drunk Sunil began creating ruckus in the room, which led to an argument between him and Subodh. In a fit of rage, Subodh banged the youth’s head against a wall, causing him to lose consciousness,” the police official added.

Darshan told the police that he saw Subodh taking an unconscious Sunil in an auto-rickshaw. On being questioned, Subodh claimed that they had been drinking since morning, and Sunil’s health had deteriorated.

Post midnight, a panicked Subodh called Darshan, informing him that he had killed Sunil following a quarrel, the police said.

“After making the call, Subodh switched off his phone. Sunil’s body was recovered from Mohali, and was moved to the mortuary of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. An autopsy will be conducted after his family’s arrival,” said Charanjeet Singh Virk, official spokesperson of the UT police.

Subodh was booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

