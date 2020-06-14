e-paper
Man held under NDPS commits suicide in prison

Man held under NDPS commits suicide in prison

He was arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and was under the custody of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1)

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
More than 24 cases of drugs, theft, and robbery were registered against the deceased. He had attempted suicide earlier too in prison, said deputy superintendent of police Sultan Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Ambala: A 40-year-old man arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, under the custody of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1), died on Saturday in a case of suicide, according to police.

An inquiry has been initiated, superintendent of police, Ambala Cantonment, Abhishek Jorwal said.

More than 24 cases of drugs, theft, and robbery were registered against the deceased. He had attempted suicide earlier too in prison, said deputy superintendent of police Sultan Singh.

“Rinku was a notorious criminal and had attempted to commit suicide twice inside lock-up. Due to his past history he was watched carefully but he committed suicide,” he added.

“A local man committed suicide inside the lock-up of CIA-1 during the intervening night at around 3:30 am. An inquiry has been initiated and his postmortem will be conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate,” Jorwal said.

