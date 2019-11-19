Man killed as bus overturns after hitting police barricade in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:11 IST

A 50-year-old man was killed after a bus that he was travelling in rammed into a police checkpost and overturned near Ishar Colony on National Highway 1 on Monday night.

According to the passengers, the bus driver was drunk and driving recklessly. When they confronted him during the journey, the driver passed it off as routine affair, and asked them not to worry.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Verma, 50, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was travelling in the bus from Chandigarh to Ludhiana to visit his relatives.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who was deployed at the checkpost, also suffered grievous injuries after he was hit by the bus. Two other cops sustained minor injuries shave as they jumped out of the swerving bus’ way.

The bus driver, Shingara Singh, of Katani area in Ludhiana, managed to flee the scene on foot after the accident.

SUB: Didn’t stop at checkpost

ASI Jagjeet Singh said they were standing at a checkpost outside the police post on GT Road. Meanwhile, they spotted a speeding private coming from Chandigarh. They signalled the bus driver to stop for checking.

However, the bus driver failed to stop, and hit the barricades before ramming into a police vehicle. As the driver lost control over the bus, the vehicle overturned, finally coming to a halt.

The impact of the collision caused Verma to fall out of the bus that crushed him as it overturned.

ASI Surjeet Singh, in-charge, Ishwar Colony police post, said according to the bus passengers, the bus driver was driving under the influence of liquor.

He has been booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or person safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

Police have informed Verma’s family and sent the body to the civil hospital for autopsy.

This is the second road mishap in the past 11 days involving a drunk bus driver. On November 8, seven passengers suffered injuries after a private bus veered off the Ladhowal flyover and overturned near Hardy’s World on National Highway 1.