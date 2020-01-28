e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 5-yr-old in Haryana’s Palwal

Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 5-yr-old in Haryana’s Palwal

The accused worked at the victim’s house in Haryana’s Palwal district . He, along with his mother, hid the body in a wheat flour container after the murder.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 28, 2020 06:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
On May 31, 2018, the accused lured the girl and took her to his home where he raped her. When she cried for help, he killed her.
On May 31, 2018, the accused lured the girl and took her to his home where he raped her. When she cried for help, he killed her.(iStockphoto)
         

A local court in Haryana on Monday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing the five-year-old daughter of his employer in 2018.

Palwal additional sessions judge Karuna Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Virender, 23.

Virender was held guilty under relevant IPC sections, including 302 (murder), 376 AB (deals with the punishment for raping under 12 years of age) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the complainant’s counsel Rajesh Singh Rawat said.

His mother Kamla Devi, who helped him in the crime, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in this case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on her, the counsel added.

Virender worked at the victim’s house in Palwal district of the state.

On May 31, 2018, he lured the girl and took her to his home where he raped her. When she cried for help, Virender brutally killed her. He, along with his mother, then hid the body in a wheat flour container.

