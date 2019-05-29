Manohar Lal Khattar reviews development works in city, wants more open gyms

Though it’s been just five days since the Lok Sabha election results were announced, in which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept all 10 seats in Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already started gearing up for the assembly polls scheduled later this year.

On Wednesday, Khattar held a meeting to review various development works and schemes in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal Smart City project, besides the sewage network and water supply project in 18 cities under the Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation (Amrut).

The meeting was attended by urban local bodies minister Kavita Jain, industry minister Vipul Goel and cooperation minister Manish Grover, besides MLAs Nagender Bhadana (Faridabad, NIT), Seema Trikha (Badkhal), Mool Chand Sharma (Ballabhgarh) and top officials of different departments.

Though Khattar left in the afternoon, the meeting which was later chaired by Jain, went on till evening.

On Tuesday also, Khattar held a meeting of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority , which approved the detailed project report for metro rail connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City/Rapid Metro.

The CM has about three months to complete the pending projects before heading into the state polls due in October.

Khattar told officials to set up open gyms in parks in all cities and also promote the concept of e-rickshaw, besides the city bus service.

Exhorting officials to expedite works on the said projects, the Khattar said that there was no dearth of funds with the state government for development works. He said that apart from the 13-member ward-level committee constituted for the implementation of development works in the cities, a committee comprising local councillor also be constituted to audit the expenditure after the completion of projects.

First Published: May 29, 2019 00:18 IST