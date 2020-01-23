e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / March 31 deadline to convert all school into smart ones: Patiala education dept

March 31 deadline to convert all school into smart ones: Patiala education dept

chandigarh Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:30 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Of total 940 government primary schools in district, the education department has already converted over 700 into smart schools.
Of total 940 government primary schools in district, the education department has already converted over 700 into smart schools.(BHARAT BHUSHAN/HT)
         

Come April, government primary schools in Patiala will have students wearing ties and identity cards around their neck, sitting on colourful furniture and studying using smart projectors and LEDs in classrooms. This is because the district school education department has fixed March 31 as the deadline for converting all primary schools in district into smart ones.

There are total 940 government primary schools in district and the district education department has already converted over 700 of these into smart schools.

The schools will be revamped with the help of funds from non-resident Indians (NRIs), private firms as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the community and MP-LADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme). Besides this, the state government will provide 40% financial support to the government schools that are to be upgraded into smart ones.

The state government had issued a notification in October last year stating that schools in Punjab will be upgraded by state and community participation in 40:60 ratio under the Smart School Policy.

Lakhwinder Singh, district coordinator for smart primary schools, said, “We have fixed March 31 as deadline for completion of works related to conversion of government primary schools into smart ones.”

“These smart schools will have science, math and geographical parks on campus. Beside facilities of green board, e-content, colourful furniture and prayers with drum and mikes will also be available at these smart schools,” said Lakhwinder.

He further added that the district education department is already providing these facilities at around 700 government primary schools.

“We have prepared e-content of entire syllabus of all classes and it is available at an app. Students can download the app on their mobile phones and desktops and learn from it,” he said.

“Apart from this, the state government has selected 300 primary schools where smart projectors will be provided,” he added.

tags
top news
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
In tweets, Wuhan residents describe life under lockdown
In tweets, Wuhan residents describe life under lockdown
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News