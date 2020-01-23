March 31 deadline to convert all school into smart ones: Patiala education dept

chandigarh

Come April, government primary schools in Patiala will have students wearing ties and identity cards around their neck, sitting on colourful furniture and studying using smart projectors and LEDs in classrooms. This is because the district school education department has fixed March 31 as the deadline for converting all primary schools in district into smart ones.

There are total 940 government primary schools in district and the district education department has already converted over 700 of these into smart schools.

The schools will be revamped with the help of funds from non-resident Indians (NRIs), private firms as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the community and MP-LADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme). Besides this, the state government will provide 40% financial support to the government schools that are to be upgraded into smart ones.

The state government had issued a notification in October last year stating that schools in Punjab will be upgraded by state and community participation in 40:60 ratio under the Smart School Policy.

Lakhwinder Singh, district coordinator for smart primary schools, said, “We have fixed March 31 as deadline for completion of works related to conversion of government primary schools into smart ones.”

“These smart schools will have science, math and geographical parks on campus. Beside facilities of green board, e-content, colourful furniture and prayers with drum and mikes will also be available at these smart schools,” said Lakhwinder.

He further added that the district education department is already providing these facilities at around 700 government primary schools.

“We have prepared e-content of entire syllabus of all classes and it is available at an app. Students can download the app on their mobile phones and desktops and learn from it,” he said.

“Apart from this, the state government has selected 300 primary schools where smart projectors will be provided,” he added.