March 31 new deadline to install solar panels in Chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:21 IST

The UT administration has given city residents four more months to comply with the mandatory installation of rooftop solar panels, making the new deadline March 31, 2020.

“City residents, industry representatives and traders have been demanding extension of the last date for the installation of solar panels for quite some time now. The administration has extended the deadline keeping in mind these suggestions,” said a senior UT official, privy the development.

In 2016, the administration had mandated the installation of rooftop solar panels on new properties measuring 500 square yards and above and on group housing societies.

For older houses, the last date was set as June 30, 2019, which was later extended to September 30.

So far, of the around 7,400 eligible houses, the panels are operational in only a little over 1,500 houses, while installation is underway at 4,800 others.

30 MEGAWATT POWER PRODUCED

With a target of 69 megawatt (MW) power to be produced by 2022, the city currently produces around 30 MW from solar panels installed in both residential and government buildings. The residential segment contributes around 12MW solar power.

So far, residents have been complaining of discrepancies in installation of solar panels. They have contended problems in installation due to frequent changes in rules and delay in inspections by CREST (Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society).

Others had complained of delay in subsidy from the central government, which is 40% for panels up to 3 kilowatt (kW). Therefore, CREST has now decided to transfer the subsidy directly into the account of the solar power company installing these panels.

SELL POWER TO ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT

In addition to selling the surplus power generated in this houses to the electricity department via adjustments in the electricity bills in the net metering system, residents can also install power panels totally dedicated to selling all power to the electricity department. The latter are called gross metering systems.