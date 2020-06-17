Married woman, lover consume poison in Ferozepur

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:38 IST

A married woman and her lover allegedly consumed poison in Makhu, a rural town in Ferozepur, on Wednesday. The woman passed away while her lover is critical.

The deceased, Pooja, 30, of Zira had married one Daler Singh of Fatehgarh Panjtur in Tarn Taran district eight years ago and the couple has a two-and-a-half year old boy.

A few days ago, Pooja and her son arrived at her parents’ house in Zira. On Wednesday morning, she eloped with a local Manpreet, 31, who is allegedly her lover, taking her son along.

The couple was found unconscious along the bank of Harike. Passersby were alerted by the baby’s screams. While Pooja was dead, Manpreet was shifted to the local civil hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said no foul play was suspected and inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure.

The child was handed over to his father and further investigations are on.