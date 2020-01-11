Masked men rob petrol pump at gunpoint in Mohali’s Lalru

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:55 IST

Mohali Three masked men robbed ₹25,000 at gunpoint from a petrol pump on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Lalru on Thursday night.

The crime was orchestrated in just over a minute. An employee was left injured too.

Pushpinder Singh, who owns Emm Auto Aids petrol pump, told police that the accused walked across the national highway brandishing a countrymade pistol and kirch (sharp-edged weapon) at 9:39pm.

There were five employees present at the pump. While four of them ran away, one of the employees, Bunty, rushed into the glass cabin. However, the accused barged in and dragged him towards the cash box and took away the sales collection. The accountant, Ravinder Singh, said there were about ₹25,000 in the cash box.

A glass shard also pierced Bunty’s head as the robbers damaged the glass cabin, said police.

The CCTV footage shows the time stamp as 9:40pm when the accused left the petrol pump.

Police said the accused were on foot, though they suspect their accomplices were waiting at a distance in some vehicle. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused. On Bunty’s statement, police registered a case against the unidentified accused.

Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma, who visited the pump on Friday, targeted the Congress government for deteriorating law and order situation. “The accused walked in and left after committing robbery without any fear. The government has failed to provide safety to residents,” he said.