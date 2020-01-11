e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Masked men rob petrol pump at gunpoint in Mohali’s Lalru

Masked men rob petrol pump at gunpoint in Mohali’s Lalru

Police said the accused were on foot, though they suspect their accomplices were waiting at a distance in some vehicle

chandigarh Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A CCTV grab showing two of the three robbers armed with a countrymade pistol and
A CCTV grab showing two of the three robbers armed with a countrymade pistol and (HT PHOTO)
         

Mohali Three masked men robbed ₹25,000 at gunpoint from a petrol pump on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Lalru on Thursday night.

The crime was orchestrated in just over a minute. An employee was left injured too.

Pushpinder Singh, who owns Emm Auto Aids petrol pump, told police that the accused walked across the national highway brandishing a countrymade pistol and kirch (sharp-edged weapon) at 9:39pm.

There were five employees present at the pump. While four of them ran away, one of the employees, Bunty, rushed into the glass cabin. However, the accused barged in and dragged him towards the cash box and took away the sales collection. The accountant, Ravinder Singh, said there were about ₹25,000 in the cash box.

A glass shard also pierced Bunty’s head as the robbers damaged the glass cabin, said police.

The CCTV footage shows the time stamp as 9:40pm when the accused left the petrol pump.

Police said the accused were on foot, though they suspect their accomplices were waiting at a distance in some vehicle. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused. On Bunty’s statement, police registered a case against the unidentified accused.

Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma, who visited the pump on Friday, targeted the Congress government for deteriorating law and order situation. “The accused walked in and left after committing robbery without any fear. The government has failed to provide safety to residents,” he said.

tags
top news
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News