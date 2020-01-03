e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Mass transfers in local bodies dept: No headway in inquiry ordered by Punjab CM

Mass transfers in local bodies dept: No headway in inquiry ordered by Punjab CM

Dept says most transfers were only a handing over of additional charge

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:16 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Nearly four months after Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into mass transfers of engineers and other staff in several local civic bodies without the knowledge of the minister in charge Brahm Mohindra, there has been no headway.

Also, the local bodies department staff is underplaying the episode, saying most of the above said transfers were only a handing over of additional charges and not independent postings. When the personnel department asked local bodies to explain the mass transfers effected in September last year, the department said they had no alternative as work was suffering .

“However, most of those given additional charges were divested of those responsibilities,” said a a high ranking officer in the department who was not willing to be quoted.

Director local bodies Bhupinder Singh told HT that he had already sent the transfer records to the personnel department, refusing to divulge further details. He said he he has little information as he was not posted in the department at that time.

The transfer orders were given in five phases on September 9, 11, 20, 27 and October 1 when minister incharge Brahm Mohindra was away for three weeks on a medical exigency and was hospitalised. The transfers included those of assistant municipal engineers, assistant engineer, building inspector and sanitary inspectors.

On joining back Mohindra wrote to the CM, terming the transfers illegal and unethical, saying the transfers indicated lack of respect for norms and violated standing orders.

It was then that the CM directed chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh to investigate the transfers, the inquiry by personnel department, and to ascertain involvement of officials posted at the head office of the local bodies department in Chandigarh.

Former director of the department Karnesh Sharma has already faced heat for permitting the transfers and allotting additional charge in violation of ‘rules of business’ which specify that the powers are vested with the CM, minister in-charge and administrative secretary as head of the department. Sharma was transferred out of the department in November month as he failed to explain the large number of transfers without consent of the minister.

As per protocol and precedence, depending upon the rank of the officer, the directorate, while giving additional charge of other station besides the place of posting, must take orders from the minister or the administrative secretary.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News