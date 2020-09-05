e-paper
Maximum temperatures hover around normal levels in Punjab, Haryana despite rains

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded its high at 34.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandigarh
Ambala, Hisar and Narnaul received 0.2, 6 and 9 mm rainfall, respectively.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Maximum temperatures stayed close to normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, even as rains lashed a few areas.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded its high at 34.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department.

In Haryana, Ambala and Bhiwani had maximum temperatures of 34.1 and 34.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their maximum temperatures at 36, 34.6 and 34.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said.

Ambala, Hisar and Narnaul received 0.2, 6 and 9 mm rainfall, respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar’s maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures of Ludhiana and Patiala were 34.7 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana received 0.4 mm rainfall.

The MeT department has predicted light to moderate rains at a few places in both states in the next 24 hours.

