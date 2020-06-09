e-paper
Maximum temperatures increase in Haryana, Punjab but remain below normal

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Press Trust of India
In Haryana, Ambala’s maximum settled at 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits, while Karnal recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab rose by a few notches on Tuesday but the mercury settled near or below the normal limits at most places.

Hisar had a hot day at 42 degrees Celsius but it was within the normal limits.

Narnaul, which received light rainfall during the day, registered a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal.

Ludhiana in Punjab registered a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while Patiala recorded a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius, also a notch below normal limits.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits.

