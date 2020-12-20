e-paper
Mayor inaugurates community centre in Manimajra

Raj Bala Malik said the centre at Indira Colony, which cost Rs 1.67 crore, had a built-up area of 8,400 sq ft with a plot area of 18,787 sq ft, including parking area of 3,200 sq ft

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh municipal corporation mayor Raj Bala Malik
Chandigarh municipal corporation mayor Raj Bala Malik(HT Photo)
         

City mayor Raj Bala Malik on Sunday inaugurated a new community centre at Indira Colony in Manimajra on Sunday.

Giving details, Malik said the centre had a built-up area of 8,400 sq ft with a plot area of 18,787 sq ft, including parking area of 3,200 sq ft and cost of Rs 1.67 crore.

The ground floor had a bridal room, office, hall, kitchen, pantry, caretaker’s room, and toilets for men and women.

The first floor had toilets, gymnasium, another bridal room, library and three rooms.

The mayor also inaugurated a new road in Manimajra, a stretch of 100 feet, in which Rs 1.40 crore had been invested.

Another road in the area built with paver blocks at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, was inaugurated by Malik at Darshani Bagh,with a water supply pipeline, which cost Rs 30 lakh.

