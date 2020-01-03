e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / MC officials to motivate homeless people to stay at night shelters in Hisar

MC officials to motivate homeless people to stay at night shelters in Hisar

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As the night temperature in Hisar continues to remain under 5°C, municipal corporation joint commissioner Shalini Chetal has formed various teams under the leadership of two executive engineers to check roads, railway station and bus stand here to keep a check on homeless people and motivate them to stay at night shelters.

On December 16, HT had mentioned poor facilities at night shelters in the area.

Executive engineer Sandeep Sihag said, “We are visiting the streets and other places daily to check on homeless people. More than eight to nine people are using night shelters daily, which is a good number. We have also asked the caretaker to increase the number of beds so that more people can be accommodated in the shelter.”

Sihag added that he has given suggestions to improve basic facilities at the night shelters in Hisar. “Good quality quilts, clean beds and a little repair work is needed at these shelters,” he said.

A MC spokesperson said, “We have been advertising the information about night shelters along with their location. There are two night shelters in Hisar. One night shelter is behind the railway station and another one is located a little away from the bus stand. Contact numbers of officials at the night shelter are also being displayed so that people can reach there without any problem.”

