MC works worth ₹400-crore approved for 2020-21 unlikely to be finished in Chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:23 IST

Lockdown has aggravated the financial difficulties of an already cash-starved Chandigarh municipal corporation.

MC commissioner KK Yadav on Saturday told the Hindustan Times that the corporation was in no position to make funds available for capital works planned for this financial year. “Our internal resources have depleted due to the lockdown and we fear a 20% cut in the committed grant from the centre,” he said.

Yadav said he will try to ask the UT administration if it could absorb the 20% cut at its own level and ensure the MC gets 100% grant approved by the Centre.

“But in any case, large scale investment on development works is not possible this year since the MC’s overall revenue target may not be accomplished due to the slow down. On the other hand, committed liabilities are even higher than last year. Also, the MC has been spending a lot on special corona-related activities,” he added.

He said ₹4 lakh alone were spent everyday to buy PPEs for staff working on emergency duties in containment zones and other places. The MC will barely manage to foot salaries, bills and other committed liabilities, for which ₹50 crore per month is required, he added.

₹400-CR WORKS AT STAKE

MC’s 2020-21 budget cleared in February had outlined ₹443 crore for capital expenditure in which major focus was on roads, waste management, water storage capacity augmentation, better civic amenities in villages and changing of the defunct storm and sewerage lines. Sources said that except roadworks and some investment in waste management, none of the planned works will be achieved.

“Road re-carpeting will be made possible because of a special grant that the UT had issued in March. It was a deposit work for which funds are kept in reserve. Work will begin as soon as the lockdown is over,” said an MC engineer on the condition of anonymity.

He said in case the lockdown extended to June or July, the MC will not be able to make the roads because of the onset of the monsoon season. The only window left will be from September to December mid, he added.