Mediapersons protest against attack on journalist in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:27 IST

Members of the media fraternity on Thursday staged a dharna to protest against the attack on a senior journalist, outside Punjab Bhavan in Sector 3 on Wednesday.

Satender Chauhan, a journalist with a national news channel, was seriously injured on Wednesday, when he, along with other media personnel, were covering the agitation led by Punjab Youth Congress president Birender Singh Dhillon.

Mediapersons from various organisations raised slogans against the Youth Congress and demanded an FIR in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Press Club demanded strict action against the culprits. Earlier, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also condemned the attack.