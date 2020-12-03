e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mediapersons protest against attack on journalist in Chandigarh

Mediapersons protest against attack on journalist in Chandigarh

Satender Chauhan, a journalist with a national news channel, was seriously injured while covering the agitation led by Punjab Youth Congress president Birender Singh Dhillon on Wednesday.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Members of the media fraternity on Thursday staged a dharna to protest against the attack on a senior journalist, outside Punjab Bhavan in Sector 3 on Wednesday.

Satender Chauhan, a journalist with a national news channel, was seriously injured on Wednesday, when he, along with other media personnel, were covering the agitation led by Punjab Youth Congress president Birender Singh Dhillon.

Mediapersons from various organisations raised slogans against the Youth Congress and demanded an FIR in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Press Club demanded strict action against the culprits. Earlier, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also condemned the attack.

top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In