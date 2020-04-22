e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Medical screening for journos at Chandigarh Press Club on April 23

Medical screening for journos at Chandigarh Press Club on April 23

A team of doctors from Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, will conduct the screening

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Chandigarh Press Club in association with UT administration, is organising a medical screening camp for journalists, on its premises in Sector 27 on Thursday, from 10am to 3pm.

A team of doctors from Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, will conduct the screening. On the basis of check-ups, journalists may be referred for Covid-19 testing.

“To ensure that social distancing is maintained, the entry for tomorrow’s camp will be from the bank side (gate adjoining Jain Hostel), and the screening will be conducted at the new hall, ‘Headline’. At a given time, only four will be allowed into the hall for the check-up,” general secretary of the club, Saurabh Duggal said.

People have also been advised to carry their own water bottles.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news