Medical screening for journos at Chandigarh Press Club on April 23

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:48 IST

The Chandigarh Press Club in association with UT administration, is organising a medical screening camp for journalists, on its premises in Sector 27 on Thursday, from 10am to 3pm.

A team of doctors from Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, will conduct the screening. On the basis of check-ups, journalists may be referred for Covid-19 testing.

“To ensure that social distancing is maintained, the entry for tomorrow’s camp will be from the bank side (gate adjoining Jain Hostel), and the screening will be conducted at the new hall, ‘Headline’. At a given time, only four will be allowed into the hall for the check-up,” general secretary of the club, Saurabh Duggal said.

People have also been advised to carry their own water bottles.