Meham MLA Kundu’s brother to be arrested soon: Police

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST

Vijay Kundu, the brother of Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu, booked by Gurgaon police for allegedly assaulting an airline pilot on October 27 night at his apartment in Gurgaon’s Sector 50 will be arrested soon. Commissioner of police, Gurgaon, Mohammad Akil, said that he has instructed the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 50 police station to arrest Kundu.

A former BJP leader, Balraj Kundu contested and won the recent assembly election as an Independent from Meham assembly constituency in Rohtak after being denied a party nomination. He is among the seven Independent Haryana MLAs who have lent support to the BJP-JJP government. The BJP which ended up falling short of a simple majority had formed the government with the support of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the seven Independents. Both Vijay and Balraj Kundu are influential contractors and run a construction company. Balraj is the chairman of and Vijay is a director in the company.

According to the FIR, Ranjeet Singh, a resident of the Hibiscus Society, had alleged in his complaint to the police that following a quarrel between the kids, Vijay Kundu assaulted him. Singh alleged that Vijay also hit him on the head with a flower pot. A case under Sections 325 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and house-trespass, respectively, was registered by the police after perusing the medico-legal report of the victim, the FIR said.

