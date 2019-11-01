e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Meham MLA Kundu’s brother to be arrested soon: Police

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Vijay Kundu, the brother of Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu, booked by Gurgaon police for allegedly assaulting an airline pilot on October 27 night at his apartment in Gurgaon’s Sector 50 will be arrested soon. Commissioner of police, Gurgaon, Mohammad Akil, said that he has instructed the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 50 police station to arrest Kundu.

A former BJP leader, Balraj Kundu contested and won the recent assembly election as an Independent from Meham assembly constituency in Rohtak after being denied a party nomination. He is among the seven Independent Haryana MLAs who have lent support to the BJP-JJP government. The BJP which ended up falling short of a simple majority had formed the government with the support of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the seven Independents. Both Vijay and Balraj Kundu are influential contractors and run a construction company. Balraj is the chairman of and Vijay is a director in the company.

According to the FIR, Ranjeet Singh, a resident of the Hibiscus Society, had alleged in his complaint to the police that following a quarrel between the kids, Vijay Kundu assaulted him. Singh alleged that Vijay also hit him on the head with a flower pot. A case under Sections 325 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and house-trespass, respectively, was registered by the police after perusing the medico-legal report of the victim, the FIR said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST

tags
top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News