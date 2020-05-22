e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh

Further rise in maximum temperature on the cards with winds from Rajasthan blowing in, says the weather department

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A street vendor readying cooler pads in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Thursday.
A street vendor readying cooler pads in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Thursday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

City’s maximum temperature crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday, touching 41.9 degrees, four notches above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury will continue to rise further in the coming days.

Speaking about the jump, scientist at IMD Chandigarh, Shivinder Singh, said, “Earlier North-Westerly winds from Pakistan and Kashmir were blowing in the region, keeping it cool. But, now winds from Rajasthan had made their way to the city, causing a considerable increase in the temperature. It will rise by another 1-2 degrees in the next few days.”

Singh added that the dry spell was likely to continue in the region, which will contribute to the rise in temperature. “Cyclone Amphan, though far from the north, drew in winds from across the region and drained out the moisture. This has led to heat waves in some parts of India.”

Heat wave in plains is declared when the maximum temperature goes over 45 degrees or is 4.5 degrees above normal.

Friday’s maximum temperature at 41.9 degrees was 2.2 degrees more than Thursday’s 39.7 degrees. The minimum temperature also went up from 21.8 degrees to 22.1 degrees, one degree below normal. In the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 42 and 43 degrees, while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In