e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mercury nears 38°C in Chandigarh, a dip expected with Friday rain

Mercury nears 38°C in Chandigarh, a dip expected with Friday rain

The city will experience some relief with rain during the weekend

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Temperatures will continue to rise in Chandigarh, says the weathermen, but rain over the weekend will bring some relief.
Temperatures will continue to rise in Chandigarh, says the weathermen, but rain over the weekend will bring some relief. (HT Photo)
         


With clear sunny weather, day temperature in Chandigarh rose to 37.9°C on Tuesday, the highest this year so far, according to the weatherman. However, rain is expected to bring some respite on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

“Western disturbances are likely to bring around 20mm rain on Friday with thunder and lightning. This will likely continue till Saturday. The weather will get cloudy on Thursday too, so the city can experience a dip of around 3-4 degrees during this time.”

The maximum temperature went up from 37.4°C on Monday to 37.9°C on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature rose from 20.6°C on Tuesday to 24.7°C on Wednesday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 24°C.

top news
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news