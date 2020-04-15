Mercury nears 38°C in Chandigarh, a dip expected with Friday rain

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:59 IST



With clear sunny weather, day temperature in Chandigarh rose to 37.9°C on Tuesday, the highest this year so far, according to the weatherman. However, rain is expected to bring some respite on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

“Western disturbances are likely to bring around 20mm rain on Friday with thunder and lightning. This will likely continue till Saturday. The weather will get cloudy on Thursday too, so the city can experience a dip of around 3-4 degrees during this time.”

The maximum temperature went up from 37.4°C on Monday to 37.9°C on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature rose from 20.6°C on Tuesday to 24.7°C on Wednesday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 24°C.