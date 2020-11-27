e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Mercury to drop in Chandigarh amid clear skies

Mercury to drop in Chandigarh amid clear skies

After a record low of 19.2 degrees on Wednesday, the maximum temperature rose up to 21.7 degrees on Thursday, still 4 degrees below normal

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The IMD has issued a warning for cold wave conditions in the region up to Sunday: the minimum temperature can go below 10 degrees, 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal.
Owing to western disturbances, 5.3mm of rain was recorded in the city in the early hours of Thursday. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies are likely in the city from Friday and a drop in temperature is expected.

As per IMD officials, 5mm of the 5.3mm rain was recorded between 2.30am and 5.30am on Thursday. The city has seen a total of 20.4mm rain this November, the second highest this month since 1997; 20.9mm rain was witnessed in November 2019.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “The rain kept the night temperature high with the minimum temperature climbing up to 13.5 degrees on Thursday from 13 degrees on Wednesday, 4 degrees above normal. From Friday, with clear skies the minimum temperature is expected to drop back below 10 degrees.”

After a record low of 19.2 degrees on Wednesday, the maximum temperature rose up to 21.7 degrees on Thursday, still 4 degrees below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 22 to 24 degrees while the minimum temperature will remain around 10 and 11 degrees.

