Missing anti-drug tablets: Sidhu to file defamation case against Majithia

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:28 IST

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday said he will file a defamation suit against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for dragging his name in the scam related to missing tablets of Buprenorphine.

In a statement issued here, Sidhu said Majithia’s allegations levelled against him in the state assembly were baseless as private de-addiction centres (PDACs) are authorised to directly purchase medicines from pharmaceutical companies and there is no role of the health department in the process.

However, he said, the difference in online and offline record of medicines has been detected by the health department itself, not by any other agency. “To ensure 100% data entry on the online portal, show-cause notices have been issued to PDACs,” he added.

The minister said that after he got information about the missing tablets, he had directed principal secretary Anurag Aggarwal to conduct a thorough audit of all PDACs.

The minister said, “Everyone knows his (Majithia’s) personal image and how he has ruined the life of so many young people.”

He asked Majithia to introspect before levelling false allegations against Congress ministers.

The minister said he will also file defamation case against SAD councillors of Mohali “who are dancing on the tune of Majithia and trying to malign my image”.