e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Missing anti-drug tablets: Sidhu to file defamation case against Majithia

Missing anti-drug tablets: Sidhu to file defamation case against Majithia

chandigarh Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday said he will file a defamation suit against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for dragging his name in the scam related to missing tablets of Buprenorphine.

In a statement issued here, Sidhu said Majithia’s allegations levelled against him in the state assembly were baseless as private de-addiction centres (PDACs) are authorised to directly purchase medicines from pharmaceutical companies and there is no role of the health department in the process.

However, he said, the difference in online and offline record of medicines has been detected by the health department itself, not by any other agency. “To ensure 100% data entry on the online portal, show-cause notices have been issued to PDACs,” he added.

The minister said that after he got information about the missing tablets, he had directed principal secretary Anurag Aggarwal to conduct a thorough audit of all PDACs.

The minister said, “Everyone knows his (Majithia’s) personal image and how he has ruined the life of so many young people.”

He asked Majithia to introspect before levelling false allegations against Congress ministers.

The minister said he will also file defamation case against SAD councillors of Mohali “who are dancing on the tune of Majithia and trying to malign my image”.

top news
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News