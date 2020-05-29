e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mobile phones, cash stolen from shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 37

Mobile phones, cash stolen from shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 37

Shop owner claimed loss of mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh and Rs 4,000 cash

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Thieves targeted a mobile shop in the Sector 37 market and decamped with mobile phones and cash on the intervening night of May 27 and 28.

Anil Dhingra, a resident of Sector 21, told the police that the thieves took away mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh and Rs 4,000 in cash.

Dhingra said on May 27, he went home around 6pm after locking his shop, ADS Mobile Arcade, in Sector 37C.

When he and his salesman opened the shop the next morning, they realised there had been a theft.

Investigations revealed that the miscreants entered the shop by breaking the plywood partition separating the mobile shop from the general store running in the back side in the same showroom. They first broke the locks of the general store and then the partition to enter the mobile shop.

The wires of the CCTV cameras of the mobile shop were snapped, but police have taken into custody the digital video recorder of the general store.

A case under Sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Police are working to identify and trace the accused.

top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In