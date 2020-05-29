Mobile phones, cash stolen from shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 37

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:07 IST

Thieves targeted a mobile shop in the Sector 37 market and decamped with mobile phones and cash on the intervening night of May 27 and 28.

Anil Dhingra, a resident of Sector 21, told the police that the thieves took away mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh and Rs 4,000 in cash.

Dhingra said on May 27, he went home around 6pm after locking his shop, ADS Mobile Arcade, in Sector 37C.

When he and his salesman opened the shop the next morning, they realised there had been a theft.

Investigations revealed that the miscreants entered the shop by breaking the plywood partition separating the mobile shop from the general store running in the back side in the same showroom. They first broke the locks of the general store and then the partition to enter the mobile shop.

The wires of the CCTV cameras of the mobile shop were snapped, but police have taken into custody the digital video recorder of the general store.

A case under Sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Police are working to identify and trace the accused.