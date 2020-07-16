e-paper
Chandigarh / Mobile seized from 194-kg heroin haul accused in Amritsar jail

Mobile seized from 194-kg heroin haul accused in Amritsar jail

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dilbagh Singh of Islamabad police station said they have registered a case under Sections 42 and 52A of the Prisons Act against the accused

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Central Jail officials have recovered a mobile phone from Ankush Kapoor, a key accused in the 194-kg heroin haul from a house in the Sultanwind area of Amritsar in January this year.

“During routine checking at Chakki number 9, we recovered a mobile phone of OPPO company from Ankush Kapoor’s possession,” said assistant jail superintendent Mangal Singh, in his complaint to the Islamabad police of Amritsar commissionerate. The accused has been lodged in the central jail for over six months.

For the heroin haul, a Punjab Police Special Task Force (STF) carried out an operation on the disclosure of one Sukhbir Singh, alias Happy, who was arrested with 6kg heroin in Mohali. After raiding the house in Amritsar, police arrested five other accused — Ankush Kapoor of Queens Road, Amritsar, a local linchpin of the racket, Arman Basharmal of Afghanistan, Sukhwinder Singh, Major Singh and Tamanna Gupta of Amritsar. The Afghan national was called to Amritsar for “refining and increasing” the volume of the heroin by using chemicals.

Later, police had said Ankush was running the racket in Amritsar at the behest of the racket’s alleged kingpin Simranjit Singh Sandhu, who was recently arrested in Italy.

