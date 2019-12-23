Modi hurting reputation of PM’s office by dividing people on communal lines: Jakhar

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:34 IST

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has damaged the reputation of the PM office by falsely blaming the opposition for the protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Jakhar showed the papers containing statement of Nityanand Rai, minister of state for home affairs, in Rajya Sabha on July 24. It reads, “With a view to formalise the setting up of detention/holding centres in various states/UT’s for restricting the movement of illegal immigrants/foreign nationals awaiting deportation, the government has prepared a model detention centre manual and circulated to all state governments/UT administrations on September 9.”

“There has been a huge change in cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration. We will complete the National Register of Citizens process in these areas on priority. In future, we will implement the NRC in phased manner in other parts of the country,” it further read.