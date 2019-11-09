Modi pays obeisance at historic Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning paid obeisance at the historic Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi before heading for Dera Baba Nanak where he inaugurated the passenger terminal building for the Kartarpur Corridor.

At Sultanpur Lodhi, Modi was received by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in the presence of governor VP Singh Badnore and Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The Prime Minister spent 20 minutes at the gurdwara and listened to kirtan (hymns). Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief and Akali Dal leader Jagir Kaur, who is in-charge of the celebrations for the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak in the town, briefed him about the history of the gurdwara. She presented Modi a siropa (robe of honour) on behalf of the apex gurdwara body. Takht Kesgarh Sahib (Anandpur Sahib) jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Ranjit Singh also presented siropa to Modi.

The PM also visited the historic ‘beri’ tree situated behind the gurdwara complex where Guru Nanak used to meditate.

He also met environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal.