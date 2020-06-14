Mohali admn to undertake array of activities under Mission Fateh; field publicity campaign launched

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:29 IST

Kickstarting the Mission Fateh campaign in Mohali district, Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner said, “Awareness generation is the most potent tool in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Mohali administration will undertake an array of activities to encourage people to be more careful in the coming days.”

Interacting with the media on Sunday after rolling out the field publicity campaign by sending off public address system equipped publicity vehicles to rural and urban areas of the district, Dayalan said these vehicles would traverse through maximum pockets of the district and covey the message of observing all precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

He added that this activity and will continue for three weeks and hoardings have been installed at prominent places in the district to convey the message to the people.

The DC said door-to-door awareness generation at grass root level will also be carried out by Corona Warriors such as ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and guardians of governance in rural areas.

Dayalan said these workers are being presented Mission Fateh badges to recognise their contribution over the last three months and encourage them to carry on playing a crucial role in fighting the pandemic. The education department is also being roped in to apprise students about inherent motive of Mission Fateh through their online classes, he added.

He said that a committee has been constituted at the district level comprising officials of the police and civil administration, under the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner.

The committee comprises civil surgeon, deputy director of local government, municipal commissioner, DEOs, deputy coordinator, NYK, and the district public relations officer.

“They brainstorm the activities required for awareness generation and implement the same; they will also identify the corona and mission warriors and honour them,” the DC said.

Earlier in the day, the municipal commissioner Kamal Garg and SDM Jagdeep Saigal flagged off the 25 publicity vehicles from the district administrative complex.