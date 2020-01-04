Mohali man robbed of ₹6.5 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:33 IST

A 51-year-old man was robbed of ₹6.5 lakh by three unidentified men at gunpoint in Dera Bassi on Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Dhakoli. He is a worker at the Chandimandir Cantonment.

Police said that Jaswinder was on way to his home from Dera Dera Bassi after withdrawing ₹6.5 lakh from the SBI branch of Dera Bassi.

“But on the way back, he was intercepted by the three men who fled away with his cash after holding him at gunpoint,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashok Kumar, who is investigating the case.

The victim said that the incident took place at around 12.30 pm.

“I was on way back home with the cash in a bag on my two-wheeler which I had withdrawn from the bank,” he said.

He said, “On reaching Ramgarh-Mubarkpur road, three men travelling on two-wheelers stopped their motorcycles in front of me. One pointed the pistol at my chest and snatched the bag from me. They later thrashed me and I fell down on the ground”.

Jaswinder said that he was constructing a new house in Dhakoli and had taken a home loan of ₹ 21 lakh from the bank. “I had kept this money to clear the payments of the labourer and contractors”.

A case under Section 379 B (theft) of theIndian Penal Code (IPC) and 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered at police station Dera Bassi.

The investigating officer said, “We have recovered the CCTV footage of the nearby areas. We are checking them to ascertain the identity of the accused,” Singh said.