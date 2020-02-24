e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali MC to continue till April 26: Punjab local bodies minister

Mohali MC to continue till April 26: Punjab local bodies minister

As per sources, the state government will hold elections for the civic body in June this year

chandigarh Updated: Feb 24, 2020 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Clearing the air on the dissolving of municipal corporation of Mohali, the local bodies minister, Brahm Mohindra said, the House will continue till April 26 and the administrator will be appointed on April 27.

Earlier, the state government has proposed to dissolve the house in third week of February. However, Mohindra said that although elections were held on February 26, but the councillors took oath on April 26, so the house would continue till April 26.

As per sources, the state government will hold elections for the civic body in June this year. After the house is dissolved, Kamal Kumar Garg will take charge as MC commissioner. The post of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, too, will be dissolved.

In December last year, the Punjab government has issued a notification regarding Mohali MC elections. Although the date of elections is yet to be decided, the notification says the polls would be held in 50 wards and 2.36 lakh voters will cast their votes. Five seats have been reserved for scheduled castes (two for women (SC) and three for backward classes); two for women (backward classes), 43 for general category, of which 23 seats are for women.

The mayor is elected for a period of five years. At present, the Congress has 14 councillors, and SAD-BJP and Azad group have 33, while two councillors are independents.

