e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohindra seeks report on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: MTPs deputed to assist add’l commissioner

Mohindra seeks report on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: MTPs deputed to assist add’l commissioner

As per the information, 1 lakh new electricity connections were issued by PSPCL in the last three years

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

After local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra sought a report from the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) regarding illegal constructions, by comparing the number of new Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) connections with building plans approved by MC, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Wednesday deputed municipal town planners SS Bindra and Monica Anand to assist additional commissioner Rishipal Singh.

As per information, 1 lakh new electricity connections were issued by PSPCL in the last three years.The MC officials said that an internal inquiry regarding the same was already being carried out by Singh.

Earlier, in the month of June, the vigilance bureau had also asked the additional chief secretary of the local bodies department to conduct an inquiry in this regard and submit an action taken report.

The directions were issued following a complaint filed by RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal who alleged officials of MC’s building branch of corruption and said they allow owners to construct illegal buildings.

top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In