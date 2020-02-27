Muktsar police bring gangster on production warrant

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:43 IST

Bathinda Muktsar police on Thursday brought gangster Kapil on five-day production warrant for the murder of history-sheeter Manpreet Singh Manna, who was gunned down outside a mall in Malout on December 2. He was killed on the spot, while his friend, Jacky Kalra was injured. Police had said Manna was targeted for turning into its informer. Kapil was lodged in Faridabad jail.

SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said Kapil, a sharp-shooter, was the key accused in the murder, adding that investigation had also zeroed in on his accomplices Rajan, Rajesh and Rahul, all from Haryana, in the crime. The SSP added a police team would soon bring another gangster Raju Basodi from the custody of Haryana police.

Within an hour of the murder, a post on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s social media page claimed that Manna had been eliminated by associates of Bishnoi, who is lodged in Rajasthan jail. In that online post, involvement of Basodi was mentioned. Police sources added that Kapil and others were active in the National Capital Region (NCR). Prior to Manna’s murder, the names of the four accused were not found in the crime database of Punjab.