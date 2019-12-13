e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Navjot Singh Sidhu has not drawn salary after resigning as Punjab minister in July

chandigarh Updated: Dec 13, 2019 10:37 IST
Asian News International
Congress leader and Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has not asked for his salary and allowances since he resigned as cabinet minister in the Punjab government in July.

However, officials in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha said that Sidhu can draw his salary as MLA and all his previous salary and arrears will be cleared once he comes.

“As per the notification, the salary will be given. Navjot Singh Sidhu has not come after his resignation as minister,” said Shashi Lakhanpal Mishra, the secretary of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

“His salary is to be withdrawn as a member (MLA). Whenever he will come, his salary and all arrears will be cleared . This is not an issue,” he said.

According to procedure, Sidhu’s salary and allowances as a minister have been seized and were stopped on July 20, 2019, when he resigned as a cabinet minister.

Sources said the state government is yet to get intimation from the Vidhan Sabha secretariat about his formal resignation.

