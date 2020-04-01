Nayagaon man’s death: Nurses cry foul, PGI says protocol was followed

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 01:42 IST

After a 32-year-old nursing officer tested positive for Covid-19 while another was put in quarantine after coming in contact with the Nayagaon man who died of the infection at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Tuesday, the nurses association accused the authorities of “denying proper safety equipment” to those posted in emergency wards.

The 22 nurses in emergency wards have been provided with only triple-layer masks and gloves, while personal protective equipment (PPE) is available only to the staff in the communicable disease ward, said PGIMER Nurses Welfare Association general secretary Satyaveer Dagur.

“Since patients with no contact history have started reporting to the institute with symptoms, there is need to provide PPEs to nurses in all such wards,” he said. The association has also shot off a letter to the administration stating that protective gear, including N95 masks, should be provided to all nurses who may come in contact with infected patients.

Dagur also alleged that nurses posted in the Emergency repeatedly asked for Covid-19 testing of the Nayagaon patient, but to no avail.

However, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram denied the claims, stating that the protocol was followed: “The patient was suspected of H1N1 infection and thus admitted in the specific area earmarked for the disease. He had no travel history and had no contact with any suspected patient, thus he was not expected to have contracted Covid-19. Still, we carried out the test as he was suffering from respiratory syndrome and found that he was positive.”

He said a committee has been formed to look into proper distribution of equipment required to safeguard the staff and other demands.

P’KULA NURSE SHARES VIDEO TOO

Meanwhile, after a 36-year-old nurse at the Sector 6 civil hospital in Panchkula tested positive for Covid-19 in similar circumstances on Tuesday, a video of a staff nurse posted at the primary health centre in old Panchkula was widely shared on social media, wherein she can be seen raising concern over lack of protective equipment.

The video also showed Asha workers covering their faces with dupattas in the absence of masks.

“I am wearing a raincoat of my own and a polythene bag on my feet. We request the authorities to provide us proper kits as we too have families,” the nurse can be seen saying in the video.

“I have come across the video and an inquiry has been marked,” said chief medical officer Dr Jasjeet Kaur. “We have provided protection kits to all medical staff. If any doctor is found negligent, action will be taken.”

MISSTEPS IN HANDLING NAYAGAON MAN’S CASE

March 18 The 65-year-old Nayagaon man visits GMSH-16 on experiencing acute respiratory problem. As he has no travel history and there is no confirmed case in the tricity, Covid-19 testing not conducted

March 25 He visits GMSH again on complaining of cough and fever. X-ray conducted, but he is sent back. Seven doctors and eight paramedics exposed to infection, directly or indirectly

March 26 He is admitted to PGIMER’s H1N1 ward. Again, not tested as he has no travel history, even as he is symptomatic

March 28 After H1N1 test report comes negative, Covid-19 test done. By time positive report comes, at least five doctors and 28 other staff members exposed to infection, directly or indirectly