Neighbour booked for raping teen in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:52 IST

A 28-year-old man was booked for rape after a teen girl was found to be six months pregnant on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Tinku Thakur, is allegedly a neighbour of the girl.

In his compliant, the father of the 15-year-old stated that the accused had raped her and threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone. He said that he and his wife work as labourers while their daughter remains at home. “My daughter revealed that on Holi, when she was home alone, Thakur barged into our house and raped her,” the girl’s father told the police.

Daresi station house officer inspector Vijay Kumar said that police have recorded the statement of the victim and have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.He added that the accused is married and has three children.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 22:52 IST