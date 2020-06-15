e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / New deputy commissioner assumes charge in Ludhiana

New deputy commissioner assumes charge in Ludhiana

Varinder Sharma, a 2009-batch IAS officer, promises to carry on the initiatives and projects started by outgoing DC Agrawal

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Varinder Sharma (right) taking charge as new deputy commissioner from former DC Pradeep Agarwal at his office in mini secretariat, Ludhiana on Monday.
Varinder Sharma (right) taking charge as new deputy commissioner from former DC Pradeep Agarwal at his office in mini secretariat, Ludhiana on Monday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

Varinder Sharma, a 2009-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as deputy commissioner (DC) of Ludhiana with the promise of carrying on the initiatives and projects started by outgoing DC Pradeep Kumar Agrawal.

Earlier, Sharma had served as DC at Jalandhar and Mansa and also as chief administrator of the Bathinda Development Authority in the past.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sharma said providing a transparent administration with complete accountability would be his priority.

He added he would try his best to take forward Agrawal’s initiatives.

He said special plans would be formulated to deal with issues related to Covid-19, traffic, environment, healthcare, education, safety of senior citizens, women and children, besides other areas. Earlier, the police gave him the guard of honour.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Varinder Sharma appealed to residents to follow the directions issued by the Punjab government and the health department.

He also appealed to all officials to work as a team for the overall development of the district.

Outgoing DC Agrawal thanked the residents for their wholehearted support.

He said his tenure as DC of Ludhiana was a fulfilling one, as he received support of all, including the administrative staff and residents, in carrying out the works for the welfare of the people at large.

ADCs Amrit Singh, Neeru Katyal Gupta, Amarjit Singh Bains, Jaspal Singh Gill, besides other officials were present on the occasion.

top news
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In