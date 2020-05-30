e-paper
Chandigarh / New discharge policy for Covid-19 patients triggers protest in Punjab

New discharge policy for Covid-19 patients triggers protest in Punjab

Farmers say the government is escaping responsibility, putting others at risk

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 17:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Sangrur
Farmers protesting in Sangrur on Saturday.
Farmers protesting in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT PHOTO )
         

Farmers and labourers staged protests over the new discharge policy for Covid-19 patients across the state on Saturday.

The protesters alleged that Covid-19 patients were being sent to home and may spread the contagion in villages.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) district leader Jagtar Singh Kalajhar said, “There was a state-level call for protests. The government is escaping from its responsibility. We demand that all patients, who were sent home, should be re-admitted to hospitals and the government should bear their medical and food expenses.”

The farmers also demanded that staff in government hospitals should be regularised and the health workers should be provided life insurance of Rs 50 lakh.

PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
