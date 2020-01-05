New parking space for 100 vehicles ready at PGI

chandigarh

The new parking space for around 100 vehicles is finally ready at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The space has been developed near the extension block of the Nehru Hospital which has 334 beds, including private wards, and houses the in-patient wings of four departments—hepatology, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), radiotherapy and endocrinology—and rooms for 51 faculty members of the institute.

According to PGIMER officials, 13,000 cars, 10,000 scooters, 1,500 auto-rickshaws and 300 rickshaws visit the campus between 7am and 5pm everyday on an average.

However, there is parking space available for just 3,500 cars and 20,000 scooters. Officials said around 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles are parked at the campus at all times.

IS THE SPACE ADEQUATE?

Doctors and staff are apprehensive that once the extension block will be operational, inadequate parking space will create chaos on the campus.

Senior faculty members, pleading anonymity, said that the parking space will cater to the requirement of faculty and other staff only. “The parking space available is adequate only for the 51 doctors and other staff members including resident doctors and paramedics. Where will patients and attendants park their vehicles?” a faculty member said.

MORE SPACE TAGGED

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram admitted that the campus lacks adequate parking space and new spaces around the campus were the need of the hour.

“However, the new block does not require much parking space because it has only in-patient departments. To deal with the increased demand, we have identified a space for around 700 vehicles, which is near the new block. We are exploring all other options,” he said.

According to PGIMER officials, the space between the new OPD and the extension block has been tagged for creating the parking space for 700 vehicles, the detailed project report (DPR) of which has been prepared.

“The hospital is planning to spend around ₹63 crore on the parking. Also, additional space for 300 vehicles is being developed behind the Oral Health Science Centre,” an administrative officer said.

WORK ON CORRIDOR STARTS

The construction work on the corridor which will connect Nehru Hospital to its extension has been started. A deadline of five months has been set for this ₹3 crore project. The corridor will facilitate the hassle-free movement of patients going to other departments.

The hospital authorities had given nod to the central public works department to construct the corridor. Earlier, concerns were being raised keeping in mind the heritage status given to the Nehru Hospital building. The project has been approved by the fire safety officer.